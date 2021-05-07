Tolko granted extension for environmental assessment of old mill site in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre The old Tolko mill site in Kelowna

Tolko Industries has announced it has cleared up its non-compliance issue with the provincial Ministry of Environment after the company was granted more time to complete a detailed assessment of the old Kelowna mill site.

The company now has until Feb. 20, 2022 to submit a detailed environmental site investigation after an extension granted on Tuesday.

Tolko has, technically, been out-of-compliance with provincial environmental regulations since the previous deadline expired in February of this year. A company spokesman called the situation a “paperwork issue” and suggested their initial request for an extension was rejected due to a staffing change at the ministry.

The provincial government by default gives one year to complete an environmental detailed site inspection. But given the Kelowna site’s long history of industrial activity and complex nature of the demolition, Tolko needed more time.

“The third-party team conducting the site study have used provincial protocols to confirm that the site is not high risk to the environment or human health,” says Bob Fleet, Tolko’s Vice President, environment and forestry. “While detailed analysis is ongoing, we are pleased with the overall condition of the site given the history of industrial operations.”

The company says demolition of surface buildings is proceeding, with the stipulation that the underlying soil is not disturbed. In-ground structures such as foundations will not be removed before the detailed assessment is completed, and one of the last major structures to be removed through the summer and fall of 2021 will be the plywood plant building. Several smaller buildings may still remain standing on-site at the end of the year.