Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews attended the scene of a vehicle rollover on Westlake Road between Turtle Pond and Sussex Road in West Kelowna.

The area has just been re-opened.

At approximately 8 p.m. emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover and according to a witness the vehicle was a small white car.

The witness said the vehicle was “flipped upside down in the ditch.”

No word on if there were any injures.