Kelowna  

Interior Health confirmed two school COVID-19 exposures

Two school exposures

Interior Health confirmed two schools with COVID-19 exposures.

  • École Dr. Knox Middle
  • Mount Boucherie Secondary

Central Okanagan Public Schools released a press release Thursday evening confirming the impacted students are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Central Okanagan Public Schools say they will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communications to the affected school community.

As always, people are reminded to stay home from school of they show any symptoms.

