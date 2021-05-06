Three deaths at Kelowna's Spring Valley care centre from COVID-19

Photo: Contributed Spring Valley Care Centre

Three people connected to Kelowna's Spring Valley long-term care home have recently died from COVID-19, as cases continue to rise at the facility.

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home on April 28, after one resident and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

In the past eight days, the outbreak has grown to 22 residents and 10 staff/others. IH has not provided information about what the term “others” refer to.

As of Thursday, three people at the care home have died from COVID-19.

Last Friday, IH's chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers said most of the positive tests at Kelowna's care home outbreaks have been asymptomatic people, after the majority of residents and staff at all B.C. care homes were vaccinated for COVID-19 earlier this year.

IH has not disclosed whether the people who have recently died at Spring Valley had been vaccinated.

There is also an active outbreak at Kelowna's Sandalwood Retirement Resort, where 26 residents and two staff have tested positive. A single person at that facility has also died from the virus.