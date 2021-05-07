Kelowna chef to appear on Food Network Canada

Photo: Food Network

A familiar face will be appearing on the Food Network in June.

James Holmes, head chef of Salt and Brick and Jack’s on Bernard, will compete for $10,000 on the series Fire Masters.

Holmes along with two other chefs will show off their grilling talents and creativity for a chance to go head-to-head with a renowned judge in the third and final round.

“It’s a little overwhelming and very humbling," he told Castanet.

Holmes says chefs are only able to cook outside on an open smoker pit grill and BBQ.

In the first round, Holmes says he was asked to cook his signature dish.

“I can’t say too much else, you will have to tune in,” he said.

Holmes is no stranger to The Food Network, having appeared on Big Food Bucket List earlier this year.

The chef said after the episode aired in February, many people were eager to eat at his restaurants.

“We saw a huge increase from people coming in. And then they shut down indoor dining, but we definitely saw a huge increase.”

Holmes says Kelowna has had its fair share of chefs on TV.

"It’s crazy that there have been five or six local chefs on The Food Network over the last few years. It’s great for Kelowna and to get the exposure.”

Holmes' episode of Fire Masters airs on June 3 at 8 p.m. on the Food Network.