Kelowna RCMP trying to reunite mementos with owners

The Kelowna RCMP believes it has two highly sentimental mementos on its hands and are trying to reunite them with their rightful owner.

In a tweet Thursday, the detachment said two expired passports were turned over to them.

“Because they are quite old, and have obviously been well maintained, we believe they are likely highly sentimental mementos to someone,” RCMP said.

If either of these passports belongs to you, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote RCMP File # 2021-20626.