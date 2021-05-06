Photo of man struggling with park bench on cart sparks outrage online

Photo: Hunter Jonasson

A photograph on a Kelowna Social media website has garnered a great deal of attention since it was posted Wednesday night.

Hunter Jonasson tells Castanet he works in the area of Rutland Rd. and McCurdy Rd. and he felt compelled to take the photograph which shows a man balancing a park bench on a shopping cart already loaded up with a hockey bag and numerous items, including tools strewn on the ground.

"If anybody from the McCurdy area is missing a bench from their home or business or a bag full of work tools here they are," Jonasson says.

Jonasson tells Castanet he does not know the individual in the photograph or their story but the post has been commented on more than 170 times, with shock and disbelief being the main theme.

"How is that not a little bit suspicious to someone driving by?"

"That’s a veto bag to the left, probably $300 for the tool bag alone."

Jonasson says he was appalled at how bold some people are, "I really posted it in case someone out there recognized any of their stuff. I know the police can't be everywhere, but I feel like theft has risen in the area since McCurdy Place opened."