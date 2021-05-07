Kelowna man converting Freightliner to pontoon boat

Madison Erhardt

Kelowna's Bertram Berzins has spent most of the pandemic hard at work building a custom pontoon boat.

He is converting a cab of a Freightliner transport truck into the boat.

"It just had to be when I saw that, so we gutted it out," he said.

"It started as giving back honouring the truck drivers from covid. The unsung heroes that are caught up at the borders and delivering the goods that we need.”

As a mechanic and fabricator, Berzins says his family calls him the industrial artist. He’s used his latest project as a canvas.

"I love expressing myself with metal. Right from the front when you look at it, this is the bumper, but it’s actually a storage container," he said.

The centre cab will be turned into a sauna with cedar cabin finishings.

Berzins has also built a trap door so guests can explore the waters.

The Kelowna resident says designing and building his dream boat helped him stay focused and positive through the unknowns of the pandemic.

“The only thing that got me up and working 10 to 17 hours on it every day, when I could, was the end game. Seeing parents and a child show up and maybe go for a ride and be enlightened and not stop talking about it. It will have the authentic airhorns, the flame throwers from the stacks. All sorts of little stuff on there that will just blow your mind."

Berzins is thankful for the community support throughout the process, including from Lazyboy in Kelowna who has let him use their garage as he builds.

"People just message me saying don’t give up, and that's amazing. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can create with this. To me, I was missing the fun and connection. We got shut down and couldn’t connect with others or ourselves and to me, this has been a big time connector for myself," he said.