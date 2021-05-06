City of Kelowna begins work on new 'smart channel' intersections

Photo: Jarvis Autey, UBC 2012

Watch out for changes to the southbound lane of Clifton Road at Clement Avenue starting Monday.



The City of Kelowna will begin construction work to make the intersection safer by re-configuring the right southbound turning lane from Clifton Rd. onto Clement Ave.

Motorists will need to detour around the area for the duration of the project which is expected to be complete by the end of May.



A “smart right turn” forces the vehicle to enter the cross street at a sharper angle, reducing the turning radius, which causes drivers to slow down to complete the turn.

The sharper entry angle also means that more of the intersection and cross street is within the driver’s immediate cone of vision allowing the driver to see oncoming traffic and pedestrians more clearly.

“This is a great example of the evolution of traffic safety,” says Chad Williams, Transportation Planning Engineer. “This geometric reconfiguration of right turn channels improves sight lines and simplifies the turning movement, reducing collisions.”

The $90,000 project, partially funded by ICBC, is part of an initiative to improve right turns at several key intersections throughout the city.