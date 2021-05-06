School District 23 proposes set of priorities to deal with facility constraints and growth

Photo: Contributed

The Central Okanagan School District is proposing to review catchment in two areas within the district in the coming months.

A draft of the long-term facilities plan was presented to the board's Planning and Facilities Committee Wednesday.

Contained within the proposed plan are two catchment reviews to begin in the fall. These include:

A complete catchment review of the Westside Family of Schools

An elementary catchment review of the Okanagan Mission Family of Schools with consideration to reopen Bellevue Creek Elementary School.

The plan was drafted from feedback received from three surveys and three public townhalls. It includes a detailed analysis of the present facility situation within the district, forecasted growth, current and projected facility constraints, as well as a comprehensive plan to address those constraints.

"As British Columbia's fastest growing school district, Central Okanagan Public Schools will be faced with decisions to navigate facilities challenges while it awaits government funding for its capital priorities and to make adjustments when the new schools are built," says district secretary-treasurer/CFO Ryan Stierman.

"The draft long-term facilities plan sets forward a proactive, actionable plan with a commitment to engage with our communities."

Members of the public and staff are now able to provide feedback on the draft plan as presented. The new survey is open until May 19.

Those results and a final plan will be presented to the committee June 2, with recommendations going to the full board later that month.