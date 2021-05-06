Filthy couch pulled from Wood Lake by good citizen

Photo: Geri Allan-Helmer

It didn't take long for a community-minded citizen to come to the rescue after photos were posted online of an old couch dumped into Wood Lake.

Geri Allan-Helmer shared photos of the illegally dumped furniture in the Lake Country BC One Community Facebook group on Wednesday.

"On my walk around the block this afternoon, I felt like crying .... not only is Wood Lake still green with algae for the past few weeks, now there is a couch in the lake," wrote Allan-Helmer.

The couch was dumped between Ponderosa Drive and the Pelmewash dog beach.

Only an hour or so later, Jan Marten Stroniarz replied: "I am on my way to check it out. I will be pulling it out today," followed by a photo of the offending furniture in the back of a pickup.

The effort sparked dozens of comments and likes.

Some said the couch had been seen sitting on Woodsdale Road just a day earlier, with a sign that said 'Free.'

"I only did what I hope anybody else would have done," said Stroniarz.

"I find it incredibly disrespectful that one would think to do that .... Same goes for the sides of highways and our beautiful backcountry. It is absolutely atrocious that it would even cross someone's mind to dump in the backcountry or lake instead of paying a measly $12."