A new bylaw may prevent you from removing some trees from your own property in Kelowna

The loss of some large, old trees from her neighbourhood isn't sitting too well with one Kelowna resident.

"It breaks my heart," Dina Kotler wrote to Castanet after she says a neighbour in the hospital area removed three maple trees from their backyard.

"There are the lungs of of our planet and to see three beautiful specimens like these come down is tragic."

She says the trees were 60 to 70 feet high and estimates they could have been a century old.

"My home is 109 years old and these were part of its history."

And, while the city and neighbours are powerless now to prevent the removal of trees from private property, that could soon change.

"I can't get into too much of it yet," said parks manager Blair Stewart, "but the city is working towards trying to enact a private tree bylaw.

"I don't know all the details."

Those details won't be made available until they go out for public consultation and, eventually, to the council table.

"I also hate seeing trees removed, especially nice, mature ones," said Stewart.

"But, unfortunately there is nothing the city is able to do right now."

While the decision to remove trees on private property is solely that of the property owner, Stewart says there are many municipalities and other places around the world who think otherwise.

"They believe the tree is giving value to many different people, not just yourself.

"There are climate concerns where, when you remove a tree obviously it's going to potentially impact the area. There are visual concerns too where people may or may not be losing some kind of privacy, or maybe a neighbour has been using the tree for privacy for years and you don't recognize that value."

Stewart says tree-lined streets can increase real estate values and lower property crime as well.

There is no time line as to when a bylaw could come before council.