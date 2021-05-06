New COVID cases falling in Central, North Okanagan, rise in the south

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by local health area, identified between April 25 and May 1.

While the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Central and North Okanagan continue to fall, cases have recently jumped in the South Okanagan.

New local health area data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows there were 174 new cases of the virus identified in the Central Okanagan between April 25 and May 1, down from 215 the week before. Weekly cases in the region have been dropping steadily over the past month.

But to the south, the Summerland region recorded a record high of 28 new cases last week, up from just 12 the week prior.

And in the Penticton region, 34 new cases were recorded, up from 30 the week before.

That trend also continued in the South Okanagan region, which includes Oliver and Osoyoos, where 14 new cases were found – more than double the cases from the previous week.

To the north, Vernon saw new cases drop by 11, down to 25, while the Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Enderby regions recorded just three new cases each.

The Salmon Arm area saw new cases halved from the week before, with nine last week, while the Revelstoke and Golden regions stayed relatively stable, at six and 16 new cases respectively.

With a small population of a little more than 7,300 people, the Golden area currently has the highest rate of weekly infections in the Interior.

In the Kamloops region, weekly cases rose by 11 cases, to 57 last week.

As of Wednesday, there are 546 active cases of the virus across the Interior. Thirty of these people are hospitalized, 16 of whom are being treated in critical care.

The large majority of B.C.'s new cases continue to come from the Lower Mainland, although that area is starting to see a turnaround.

For the first time since mid-February, the Surrey local health area recorded less new cases than the week before, with 1,671.

And the Howe Sound region, which includes Whistler, recorded just 39 new cases last week, after hitting a record high of 410 in late March/early April. Whistler has been one of several B.C. communities where vaccinations have been offered to people of all ages in an effort to combat hot spots.

Many other Lower Mainland regions have also seen case numbers trending in the right direction.