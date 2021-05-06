COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna Secondary School

Photo: File photo

Interior Health has confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna Secondary on Wednesday.

The impacted students are self-isolating at home with support from public health teams. IH will follow up with anyone potentially exposed through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” the school district said in a statement.

