Work begins next week to extend the Okanagan Rail Trail to the downtown waterfront

Photo: Contributed The Okanagan Rail Trail (on the right), is being extended to the Kelowna waterfront.

The Okanagan Rail Trail is being extended to the Kelowna waterfront.

Construction on a path extending the rail trail to the downtown waterfront is expected to begin this coming Monday. As a result, a portion of Manhattan Drive from Ellis Street to Sunset Drive will be reduced to one-lane alternating traffic.

According to a city news release, the project will include a temporary three-metre-wide bi-directional cycle track to allow for a quieter, separated route for people to connect to downtown.

It will, depending on future redevelopment, be converted into a permanent four-metre-wide multi-use path.

On street parking will be removed from the north side of Manhattan Drive to accommodate the new pathway.

The $180,000 project is expected to be complete by mid-June.