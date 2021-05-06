St. John Ambulance medical first responders volunteer at B.C. Interior vaccine clinics

Madison Erhardt

John Broughton has volunteered as a St. John Ambulance medical first responder for 25 years.

With volunteering mostly on hold the past year due to the pandemic, Broughton was eager to resume giving back to the community.

Lately, he spends most of his time at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna providing monitoring support and first aid to those getting vaccinated.

"The clinic here, its getting lots of people here which is nice. They are very friendly and our volunteers are really enjoying themselves.”

Broughton says St. John Ambulance volunteers aim to get in at least 60 hours a year.

So far, fortunately, Broughton says he hasn’t witnessed any serious reactions or first aid emergencies.

"Well I had someone who fainted, which was interesting, and I was talking to some of the members that are working right now and they said they also had someone who fainted today. But normally that is stress-related."

The duties of the volunteers include monitoring patients for 15-minutes and providing first aid if needed for allergic reactions, injuries, or in case any other medical emergencies occur.

Similar to the Kelowna clinic, volunteers at the other B.C. Interior clinics mainly witness nerves and possible fainting spells from those receiving the vaccine.

Broughton says he's thankful for the opportunity.

"It's great because I give back to the community which I enjoy doing and it gives me a chance to get out with the public, which I enjoy doing," he said.