Lake Country home escapes major damage after fire flattens trailer

A Lake Country homeowner lost his fifth wheel, but fortunately, his home remained largely intact.

Fire crews were called to the home on Heritage Court about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a fifth wheel on fire.

Lake Country Fire Chief Steve Windsor says the fifth wheel was fully involved, and the fire was extending to the house when crews arrived.

"The first crew managed to keep it out of the house and knock it down, but the fifth wheel is a total write off," said Windsor.

"We understand the property owner was probably working on the unit when it caught fire."

Windsor says one of the garage doors is gone and some outside cladding will have to be replaced.

He pegged damage to the house at about $10,000.

A neighbour did try to use a garden hose to extinguish the fire, but Windsor says it was too intense for that.