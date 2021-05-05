Big White asking public to stay off ski hill while they clean up after winter

Big White Ski Resort is pleading with the public to stay off the mountain while crews prepare the hill for summer.

“We currently have teams working with machinery to clear areas of snow to help the melt for bike trails etc. There is an enormous amount of unmarked hazards, including rocks, jumps and cliffs,” the resort said in a blog post.

The request comes after reports on social media that a person fell into a creek at the resort.

“We are within our rights to keep people off this land when it poses a danger to them or other people,” said resort president and CEO Peter Plimmer.

The resort is expected to open for the summer season on July 1.