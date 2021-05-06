173478
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna's new homeless camp is open after moving

New homeless site opens

The City of Kelowna's new designated homeless camping location opened Wednesday evening.

"The new site is larger (and) purpose-built. The ground itself is more amenable to overnight camping and the use of tent pegs and the like. It's less exposed and we're optimistic that it will be used more by those who need to shelter outdoors in our community," said Kelowna community safety director Darren Caul.

The new shelter location isn't far from the old one, only a few hundred metres, but is now surrounded by bushes and trees that provide shelter and privacy. The new location also has running water and Caul says extra security has been added.

"CCTV cameras are fixed on that site. (We have) more than doubled the number of hours of private security who are on the site and immediately around the site."

Drone video of the new site located between Canada Post and the Rail Trail shows the work done to build a berm, add trees, grass and foliage to help separate the location from the rail trail.

Caul says it's too early to tell whether the new site will be used more by those who need it, but he indicated the city is already looking forward to the day when the site will be converted into a small park or sitting area.

"When we're done with the temporary use, I could imagine putting some picnic tables or bike rack in there and the water is already there for a fountain. That sort of long-range thinking isn't something we've brought into play previously so we're excited about that future use."

