Crown seeks 4-year sentence for prolific offender who caused serious crash in 2019, on same day he was released from custody

Photo: Sean Thomas John Aronson was seriously injured in a crash in September 2019.

“The only way to ensure he will not continue to endanger the public is to incarcerate him for an extended period of time,” Crown prosecutor David Ruse said during the latest sentencing hearing for long-time Kelowna offender John Aronson.

Ruse is seeking a four-year sentence for the prolific offender, in an attempt to segregate him from society.

Aronson has been in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre since his arrest in November 2019, a month and a half after he caused a serious crash on Highway 97 near Westside Road.

In March, he was convicted of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving while prohibited and breach of probation, following a trial that started in the fall and wrapped up in February.

But this was far from Aronson's only brush with the law. He has 46 prior convictions on his record and he's been “pretty much continuously offending for the past 17 years,” according to Ruse.

In fact, his latest convictions stem from a crash that occurred on Sept. 23, 2019, just hours after he was sentenced to time served on prior charges and released from custody.

Despite being prohibited from driving, and under probation conditions, Aronson got behind the wheel of a friend's car, and attempted to flee from police as he made his way up Bridge Hill towards West Kelowna.

Police had been tailing Aronson as soon as he left the Kelowna courthouse that afternoon.

In his attempt to escape, Aronson took the Westside Road exit at about 120 km/h, blew through the red light at the Westside Road intersection, and lost control as he tried to merge back onto the highway, crossing several lanes of traffic and colliding with a Dodge Ram.

“It was purely fortuitous that nobody besides Mr. Aronson was seriously inured or killed and it was simply happenstance that Mr. Aronson struck a vehicle that was larger and heavier than the Buick [he was driving],” Ruse said during sentencing Wednesday.

“Had he struck a smaller vehicle, the occupant would likely have received the same injuries that Mr. Aronson received.”

While the occupant of the truck did not suffer any serious physical injuries, he was left with significant psychological trauma that kept him from returning to work for an entire year.

Aronson, meanwhile, barely survived the crash. He was in a coma for eight days and remained in hospital for close to a month and a half. He suffered a fractured skull, six broken ribs, a broken forearm, two broken wrists, a broken hip and femur and punctured his lung. He remains in a wheelchair, but he's able to walk short distances using a cane.

Because of Aronson's repeated offending, the Crown is seeking a four-year sentence, a substantial step up from the nine months he was last handed. With enhanced credit for time served, that would leave him with about 22 months left to serve.

“If he is released, he will drive and he will put others at risk ... Prior sentences have not worked and it's now time for specific deterrence and simply to segregate Mr. Aronson,” Ruse said.

“The only way to protect the public from Mr. Aronson is to incarcerate him for an extended period of time. The Crown submits the upper end of the range for Mr. Aronson would be the four year mark; this will ensure that the public will be safe for the next 22 months.”

Ruse noted that last time Aronson was before the courts for sentencing, his defence lawyer Jordan Watt said that the previous incident, where Aronson was shot by police and mauled by a police dog, had been a “huge eye opener” for his client, and that Aronson wanted to get his life back on track so he could become a part of his two children's lives.

“You're not going to see me back in here,” Aronson told Judge Andrew Tam during that sentencing hearing in 2019, despite offending on the very same day he was released.

On Wednesday, Aronson's current defence counsel Justin Dosanjh sought a 30-month sentence, which would see Aronson serve another 78 days of jail. Dosanjh argued this was still a lengthy sentence, and he reiterated that Aronson wanted to turn his life around so he could be there for his children.

“It's hard to accept, or give that a lot of weight, given what happened at the last sentencing, within hours,” Judge Clarke Burnett said. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.

“What about the motoring public who are at great risk for people like Mr. Aronson. It's just so fortunate that in this particular case, sadly, the only person who was injured was Mr. Aronson, quite seriously.”

Following submissions Wednesday, Judge Burnett did not deliver his decision on sentencing. A future sentencing date will be set on Friday.