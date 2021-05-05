Kelowna fentanyl dealer sentenced to 2 years in prison, avoids hefty sentence sought by Crown

Photo: RCMP Police seized drugs and cash from a Lower Mission home in April 2018.

A Kelowna drug dealer has been sentenced to two-years in prison, saved from the lengthy jail term sought by the Crown, due to a lack of a previous criminal record, young age and recent clean living.

Brandon Campbell, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to a raid on his home on Old Meadows Road on April 24, 2018. Police found 627 grams fentanyl, 846 grams cocaine and 395 grams methamphetamine, along with more than $15,000 in cash.

Justice Kathleen Ker handed Campbell a two year jail sentence and three years of probation, the lower end of what the defence argued for and far short of the eight years sought by the Crown.

“Dealing in drugs of this magnitude and this lethality is a very deadly enterprise for you, your family and friends, and the unsuspecting purchasers of your wares and the overall community,” Justice Ker told Campbell after handing down the sentence.

She warned him that if he ended up in court on similar changes again, the sentence would be much more severe.

Campbell was a first-time offender who was 26 years old and addicted to fentanyl at the time of the offense. That, along with his efforts to get clean for the past nine months, a guilty plea, demonstration of remorse and support from family and friends made him “the model of exceptional circumstances” and a candidate for a light sentence, ruled Justice Ker.

Campbell first appeared on the RCMP's radar several months prior to his arrest, when he was seen arriving in a right-hand drive Subaru at the home of a known drug trafficker on Ziprick Road and leaving with a bag. Police later received an anonymous tip that someone driving a right-hand drive Subaru was trafficking drugs in the Okanagan, which led to police to begin surveilling Campbell.

After observing Campbell having several suspicious meet-ups with others at his home over a few days, police pulled over a Jeep that was leaving Campbell's home on April 24.

The occupants of the Jeep told police that they were drug traffickers and they were being supplied by Campbell. That gave RCMP the grounds to search Campbell’s home.

After his arrest, Campbell told RCMP he was a mid-level trafficker who dealt at the ounce level. He would move about $4,000 worth of drugs a day to seven or eight people, pocketing about $2,000 a day.

He said he would owe upwards of $80,000 for the drugs seized by police, which were organized and sorted into labelled packages ready for sale. RCMP estimated the street value of the seized drugs to be more than $180,000.

Upon release from prison, the terms of Campbell’s probation include a curfew, ban on consuming drugs and alcohol, 100 hours of community service and other routine conditions. He was also ordered to forfeit the $15,965 seized from the home.