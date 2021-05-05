Bruce Cook showcases imaginative thinking about accessibility

Madison Erhardt

Nitro Circus freestyle motocross rider Bruce Cook is ready to take viewers on the ride of their lives.

Cook has joined an exciting new adventure series called By Hook or By Cook. The series is filmed in Kelowna and other parts of British Columbia.

“It’s me and a group of my friends coming together to create possibilities for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to go on adventures that they maybe didn't think they could."

After becoming paralyzed, freestyle motocross rider Cook is on a mission to help others realize their dreams the same way he did: with innovation, modifications and a lot of determination.

“I was injured just over seven years ago and I live a very active lifestyle. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends who are like-minded and we figure out ways to make things happen," Cook said.

"We are adapting things and coming up with anything that can continue my life as close as it was to before, and a lot of people don’t have that luxury or the resources, so it’s definitely near and dear to my heart to getting people out and experiencing all that the Okanagan and B.C. has to offer.”

Cook says they are looking for people to take part in filming season two.

“I think a lot of people from the first season said they wouldn’t be picked. So no matter what it is, big or small just send in a submission, no matter what your age is and you never know."

Filming will take place between May and October 2021. Interested applicants can apply online.

In the premiere episode, viewers meet Joanne. Having battled with the realities of multiple sclerosis for 46 years, Joanne craves independence and the feeling of freedom. To prove to herself and her family that she is capable, Joanne takes on her biggest fear: heights.

By Hook or By Cook debuts June 3, at 7 p.m. on AMI-tv.