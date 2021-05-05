Developers celebrate Kelowna's birthday with party for frontline workers

Photo: Contributed Gary Rozak, Director of Philanthropy for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation (center) accepts a cheque from Water Street by the Park (WSP) to provide coffee and baked goods to KGH front-line workers in celebration of their work and Kelowna?s birthday on May 5. Joining Rozak are Anthony Beyrouti, Co-Founder of WSP developer Orchard Park Properties, and Chad MacTavish, Sales Director, WSP.

Happy Birthday Kelowna!

This year, Orchard Park Properties is celebrating by providing coffee and baked goods for front-line workers at Kelowna General Hospital and launching an Instagram contest where people can win $116-gift cards to food and wine businesses near the Water Street by the Park site.



As Kelowna and the rest of the world copes with the COVID-19 pandemic, celebration plans had to be scaled back in favour of a “pandemic-style” event that celebrates Kelowna’s true heroes in addition to the city’s birthday. Frontline workers are being offered free coffee and baked goods from the Perking Lot café in the hospital lobby, today.



Orchard Park Properties, the team behind the Water Street by the Park development, is also launching a “Happy Birthday Kelowna” Instagram contest, with opportunities to win $116-gift cards to businesses surrounding the Water Street by the Park site. To enter the contest, which is open to any Canadian resident, people simply need to follow @Waterstbythepark, like the contest and tag three friends in a comment.



“The pandemic may have changed our plans, but we love Kelowna, and we think the city’s birthday is an important occasion worth celebrating every year,” said Anthony Beyrouti, co-founder of Orchard Park Properties. “That said, we know things are different this year and what’s most important is the health of Kelowna residents and their families, and no one plays a bigger role in that than our health care workers. We currently have a ‘Love where you live’ campaign underway that focuses on the many things that make living in Kelowna so special and having one of Canada’s best hospitals is certainly one of them!"



Water Street by the Park’s “Happy Birthday Kelowna” Instagram contest closes on May 12 at 12:00 p.m. PST.