Kelowna businessman achieves football dream with club's elevation

Photo: Contributed POSH winger Joe Ward (l), Dr. Jason Neale (m), R. Stewart Thompson (r)

A Kelowna businessman has achieved a lifelong dream after the English football club he co-owns has been promoted to the country's second-tier league.

Kelowna-based Dr. Jason Neale co-owns the Peterborough United Football Club with R. Stewart Thompson and Darragh MacAnthony. The team just won promotion to the Championship League, which is second only to the Premier League in the English football system.

“We’re delighted that all the hard work from the players and staff has paid off,” says Neale. “It’s been a particularly challenging season for everyone, especially playing behind closed doors due to the pandemic. The consistency and resilience demonstrated by everyone at the club has been fantastic and our supporters have been brilliant.”

Neale is a lifelong English football fan and is one step closer to achieving one of his "wildest dreams" — owning a Premier League team.



The Championship is the top tier in the EFL and second in the UK only to the 20-team Premier. The top three teams in the Championship are promoted to the Premier at the end of each season, but the immediate goal for Peterborough United will be to create a sustainable foundation to grow upon at the much more challenging Championship level.

Neale and Thompson are well-known entrepreneurs in Canada and around the world. The two co-founded and are managing partners of Old Kent Road Financial, a debt and venture finance company approaching $150M under management. Thompson also runs the largest angel investment network in Western Canada, Valhalla Angels, under the umbrella of his Valhalla Private Capital enterprise.

Neale, a business turn-around specialist, owns Kelowna-based Bluestar Coachlines, the largest coach operator in B.C.'s Interior.

The two Canadian co-owners, both life-long and passionate football supporters, are using their extensive business and entrepreneurial skills to help grow the club.

The club has also seen academy graduates play a critical role in their promotion push with 25 per cent of the first team squad being homegrown players.

The three owners are also advancing plans to build a new multi-purpose arena in central Peterborough that will house a tech accelerator, conference facilities, and serve as a venue for A-list concerts and sporting events as well as being the new home for the Peterborough United.