Kelowna urges draining backyard pools the right way

The City of Kelowna is reminding residents to keep things running swimmingly by draining backyard pools the right way.

With summer on the horizon, it’s time to get pools ready for the season.

When preparing pools, hot tubs or other backyard water features, residents are reminded to ensure they follow the proper procedures to drain winter water.

“Pools and hot tubs should be drained onto a dry area on your own property at a low-flow rate over a long period of time,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor.

“This procedure, rather than draining into storm drains, ensures that we protect Okanagan Lake, where our drinking water comes from."

City bylaws restrict draining residential swimming pool and hot tub water containing disinfectants such as chlorine, salt water and bromine to storm drains. to protect the environment. If proper drainage is not possible, the water must be dechlorinated before being drained into the storm sewer system.

Residents who are unsure about proper drainage are encouraged to contact the City's Water Quality department at 250-469-8887 before draining their pool or hot tub to ensure they are draining properly.

Improper discharge of contaminated water can result in a fine of up to $2,000.