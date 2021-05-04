Witnesses spotted a bright trail of light over Interior on Tuesday night

Photo: Cody Blain A trail of lights spotted in the sky Tuesday night

A bright trail of light appeared above the Interior on Tuesday night, according to witnesses living in the area.

The phenomenon was visible between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m., and sighted from Lake Country to Summerland, according to witnesses who sent images to Castanet News. Posts on social media also indicate something was seen in skies above Vernon and Kamloops, as well.

One person said there was no sound of a plane, and it looked like a series of bright lights.

“It moved very slow across the sky for a very long ways, then just disappeared,” another witness said.

According to tracking website findstarlink.com, SpaceX Starlink Satellites, which appear like a string of several lights across the sky, is visible on Tuesday night across the region.