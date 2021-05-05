Kelowna's longest-running morning show has a new home on the radio dial

Some familiar voices are returning to to Kelowna airwaves.

Andy and TJ, who for 18 years, formed the city's longest running radio morning show, and Mark Jefferies, another long-standing Kelowna radio personality, will be back on the air at Kelowna newest radio station, CKOV-FM, 103.9 The Lake.

The popular morning show duo will return to the airwaves Monday morning at 6 a.m.

Jefferies will follow from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with newcomer Crystal Darche, who grew up in Penticton, handling the afternoon drive slot from 2 p.m. through 7.

"We are pleased to be able to bring this veteran on-air staff to 103.9 The Lake," says station owner Paul Larsen.

"The familiar sounds of Andy and TJ and Mark, and Crystal's fresh new voice will really add to the overall dynamic of the station, and complement our adult focused music format."

Larsen purchased the assets of the station for $500,000 after its former iteration, Soft 103.9 declared bankruptcy March 31, 2020.

The station originally signed on as Oldies 103.9 Nov. 1, 2017.

"This is probably the most exciting chapter in our radio history and radio career," TJ told Castanet News ahead of their relaunch.

"We get to work for Paul Larsen at 103.9 The Lake. Locally owned, locally operated. Andy and I if we're nothing else, we're all about local. I've lived here about 100 years, and we are absolutely thrilled to go on the air at a local radio station."

After leaving Bell Media, the couple started a voice-over business, and Andy James figured they had a good run, and would go into semi retirement.

That lasted all of a few months.

"Then Paul, who I've known for like 25 years calls up and say I've got this idea, what do you think," he said.

"That's why we got into radio, radio works because it's local...it connects with local people. It's like Castanet, it connects because it's local information.

"People trust us, and I dare say I think people trust who we are."

"The love we have felt has helped us, because the last few months haven't been all sunshine and lollipops, " said TJ.

"When Andy was unceremoniously let go and I was given a new opportunity at our old haunt, times were tough. This is someone saying what goes around comes around, and good things happen to good people. I'm glad we're here."

The show, they agree will be similar in a lot of respects except for the call letters and the music. And, with music from earlier times in their lives, both believe the stories they like to tell will have a connection with both the music and their audience.

"I can't wait to get on the air again," says TJ.