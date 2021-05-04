COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods care centre in Kelowna ends

Photo: Contributed

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna is now over.

“I want to thank the staff and community for their dedication during this outbreak. The team at Cottonwoods has done a fantastic job during this challenging time,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “On behalf of Interior Health, I extend our condolences to the family of the two residents who passed away during the outbreak.”

There were 29 cases of COVID-19 linked to the outbreak at Cottonwoods: 26 residents and three staff. Both deaths occurred in residents.

Interior Health says an outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“Since there have been no new cases for two incubation periods, I am happy we can declare the outbreak over and lift the outbreak restrictions at Cottonwoods,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer.

“The most important step we can all take is to get vaccinated – this protects all of us and I encourage everyone to register today so that you can be immunized as soon as possible.”