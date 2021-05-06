Kelowna man's vaccine blood clot diagnosis went unreported by doctors to health officials

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kelowna man's formal diagnosis of a vaccine-induced blood clot is now being refuted by Interior Health, which is working to close a gap in the system that allowed the serious clot to go unreported by doctors to health officials.

The 36-year-old man, who Castanet is identifying with a pseudonym ‘Nathan’ to protect his employment, received the AstraZeneca vaccine at his work camp in Northern B.C. on March 23. He would then test positive for COVID-19 on March 31, prior to the vaccine becoming effective.

Beyond losing his sense of smell, Nathan saw next to no symptoms related to COVID-19.

But in the weeks after the vaccine and coronavirus diagnosis, Nathan felt a growing pain in the entire length of his arm. On April 21, he visited the emergency department at Kelowna General Hospital, where doctors found an “occluding thrombus,” or major clot, in his left subclavian vein after a doppler ultrasound examination, according to medical documents reviewed by Castanet.

In a formal medical certificate to obtain Employment Insurance benefits, a doctor at the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre signed off the next day on the diagnosis made by other doctors at the hospital.

“Left subclavian DVT (deep vein thrombosis) identified April 21, 2021. Had COVID-19 in March 2021. He had the AstraZeneca vaccination on March 23, 2021,” Dr. Bruce Jamieson wrote. “DVT likely due to the AstraZeneca vaccination.”

The doctor goes on to note that Nathan has been placed on blood thinners for three months and is unable to work for that time.

Since starting the medication, Nathan says the pain in his arm has started to subside somewhat. But he remains deeply stressed about his health.

“To tell you the truth, I’m kind of afraid to go to sleep sometimes… it’s on my mind all the time. I’m trying to stay positive though, as much as I can.”

The financial impact of being off work for over a month now, while still waiting on Employment Insurance, is also taking a toll. “I’m feeling pretty bad about not being able to work, not being able to pay my bills, because of all this.”

BLOOD CLOTS: COVID-19 AND THE VACCINE

The prevalence of blood clots related to the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one case per 100,000 people vaccinated, according to the most recent data out of the U.K. where 22 million doses have been administered. The clots tend to occur between four days and two weeks after a vaccination.

The most dangerous version of clots, vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), happen in the brain. Nathan's clot in the left subclavian vein was located near the confluence with the neck's jugular vein. Most of the publicity and studies associated with the link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and clots has been focused on VITT, but other types of clots can occur.

Thrombosis Canada says the risk of blood clots for a COVID-19 positive person is about one in 100. For the general population each year, about one or two out of 1,000 people will develop a blood clot. That means the risk of a blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is vastly lower than the risk of clots associated with just living life. Compared to the vaccine, birth control and air travel come with a much higher risk of developing a clot.

That fact has been highlighted repeatedly by health officials across the globe, like provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has consistently stated that the best vaccine is the first one made available to the public.

That message was undercut Monday when the National Advisory Committee on Immunization suggested that those who feel they can wait for the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can do so.

The AstraZeneca vaccine in particular has seen its usage guidelines changed multiple times. After approval for usage in adults, recommendations were issued against using it for those over 65. The lower age limit was then set at 55, then 40, and eventually dropped to the current 30 years old.

While there has been some concern that the repeatedly changing guidelines related to the vaccine could result in hesitancy, that doesn’t appear to be the case. Clinics administering AstraZeneca across B.C. have quickly run out of doses and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry raised the possibility of a shortage of the AZ vaccine that could create challenges with getting people their second doses.

She said they are watching studies closely that are examining the effectiveness of administering two different versions of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is not known when more AstraZeneca shipments will arrive in Canada.

MONITORING FOR ADVERSE REACTIONS

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Thursday there had been 11 known cases of vaccine-caused blood clots in Canada. Three were fatal.

B.C. announced Thursday that a Lower Mainland woman in her 40s was the first to sustain a blood clot in the province is recovering in hospital.

Health officials have said the COVID-19 vaccination effort is the most closely monitored vaccine program ever, with Dr. Henry regularly providing updates on “adverse reactions” related to the vaccine. Serious reactions are, again very rare, and typically anaphylactic allergic reactions that are recovered from in a short time frame.

But in Nathan’s case, despite a formal diagnosis that involved multiple doctors — both Interior Health and the provincial Ministry of Health were completely unaware of Nathan’s case, which would have been at the time B.C.’s first vaccine-related clot, until they were contacted by Castanet.

That is part of the reason Nathan decided to take his story to the media.

“I just wanted it to be recognized,” he said, explaining he “just didn’t understand why” health officials were saying there had been no vaccine-related clots in B.C. when he had a signed diagnosis in writing saying otherwise.

“They just kind of gave me my medication and sent me on my way, and didn't do any followup.”

After Castanet News contacted IH and the provincial government, an investigation was launched.

“They weren't concerned about me before, now that another person is looking into it, now they are acting like they are concerned,” Nathan added.

While Nathan heaped praise upon Dr. Jamieson at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre, he said the doctors who were initially dealing with him at Kelowna General Hospital were somewhat dismissive after his diagnosis.

“[The doctor] was just kind of like, ‘you know you can just do whatever you want — if something bad is going to happen, it is going to happen,’” Nathan said. “There wasn’t really any good, or real medical health advice. I didn’t leave that hospital feeling any better.”

This week the family of an Edmonton woman who died as a result of a vaccine-related clot said she was turned away from that hospitals emergency department, raising questions if doctors are equipped to deal with and diagnose these rarities.

INTERIOR HEALTH RESPONSE

In an interview with Castanet, Interior Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers, said they completed an investigation of Nathan's case but was unable to speak to specifics due to patient privacy.

“We’ve done an investigation and haven’t found any [vaccine-related clots] in Interior Health, and that includes this person by extension," de Villiers said.

The science and results of the investigation that went into refuting the diagnosis that linked to the clot to the vaccine has not been explained to Nathan at this point either. But the fact that Nathan's clot occurred a month after receiving the vaccine and outside the typical two-week window that they normally occur likely played a factor.

De Villiers acknowledged that the initial diagnosis of the clot not being reported to higher-ups was a problem, considering a long-established framework in B.C. associated with tracking reactions to all types of vaccines.

“It seems to be that there is a little bit of a potential gap in the system. We definitely took this as an opportunity to remind the staff… that definitely they should let us know as soon as they find potential side effects," he said.

He said vaccine-induced clots are "relatively new" and "things are moving quickly."

“In the last few weeks, they just sent out the clinical guidelines to all the clinicians, so not sure everybody is completely familiar with it yet," he said, adding he is confident most doctors should be able to diagnose the condition.

Like his colleagues across the world, de Villiers again reiterated the safety of all vaccines, including the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot.

“They are all safe to use. There are potential side effects of any medication you take, but you have to put it into perspective. Would you rather have the disease, or would you rather have the side effects, and the side effects are very, very rare.”