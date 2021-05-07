Donations matched for Okanagan Forest Task Force

Photo: Contributed

For Keith Brewster, getting behind the Okanagan Forest Task Force was a no brainer.

Back at the beginning of April, Kane Blake with the Okanagan Forest Task Force was out cleaning up the community when his truck broke down.

A GoFundMe was started by his friend with a goal of raising enough money for his truck to be fixed, but Blake got a lot more out of it.

Touched by what Blake does, Kelowna Ford Lincoln decided they would cover the costs of the repairs.

To date the GoFundMe has raised $4,000, and it's still climbing thanks to the generous donation of Brewster, the director of the Stober Foundation.

Brewster an avid outdoor enthusiast has allocated $4,000 to match the communities support.

"I had heard about what Blake and the Okanagan Forest Task Force have been doing and thought it was quite admirable. Our wilderness and backcountry are a truly special place. Blake and his team volunteer and go out of their way to keep our backyard clean and safe for others to enjoy. You can’t help but be moved by people like that”.

Brewster says he was inspired to get involved when he read the story on Castanet and saw how the community had come together.

"It really spoke to me that we had levels of charity and generosity all coming together in a perfect combination and both myself and our foundation wanted to be part of that.”

Blake says he is beyond grateful for the support.

"I couldn't believe it. I was super excited and totally caught off guard. It means the world to us and it's really great to see people wanting to help.

Blake says they plan on upgrading equipment with the donations.

"We will purchase wheel barrels, we don't even have wheel barrels but I think when we are doing certain areas it would be very helpful to get into some of these locations."

Blakes truck is going back into shop after a rough idle.

"At this point we are not too sure about what's going on. Hopefully we figure it out soon," he said.