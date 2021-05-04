Demand for community and social services surges due to pandemic

Photo: United Way

United Way and local partners are calling for applicants for the 2021 Sustainable Recovery Grants.

These grants will provide entrepreneurial coaching to charities to help them build sustainability and resilience in four key areas: revenue, operations, people, and impact.

The pandemic highlights the valuable services charities provide in our communities, with 45 per cent of charities reporting an increase in demand for their services with many seeing demand grow faster than their capacity.

“The work supported by the Sustainable Recovery Grants has proven to be effective in building the capacity and resilience of participating charities during these challenging times. We are pleased to partner with Purppl and our fellow SRG funders to provide charities with the opportunity to strengthen their ability to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond,” says Kahir Lalji, executive director, United Way SIBC.

Successful applicants will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program. Purppl helps social purpose organizations build financial resilience, improve their impact, and develop their leadership skills.

Eligible charities are invited to submit a short application to the Sustainable Recovery Grant via the United Way SIBC website. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. PST. Successful applicants will be notified on June 30, 2021.