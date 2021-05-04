Fire doused Monday night on fourth floor of Sopa tower in Kelowna

Photo: R. Baldwin

Firefighters doused a fire on a fourth floor balcony of the Sopa highrise in Kelowna Monday night.

About 10:45 p.m., a 911 call reported the fire at the Pandosy Street tower.

Platoon Capt. Tim Light says a hand line was deployed to darken the fire and give a ladder crew time to set up.

An interior attack crew was also sent to gain access to the suite involved.

Light says the fire was confined to the deck, but there was some water and smoke damage to the suite.

The fire will be investigated today, but initial findings do not point to any suspicious circumstances involved.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with 18 personnel, three engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue truck, and command vehicle.

The occupants of the suite were forced out of the suite overnight and chose to find their own accommodations.

Witnesses report about 50 people from the building gathering outside on the street.