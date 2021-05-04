Large rental apartment proposed for Harvey and Saucier Ave in Kelowna

Photo: Westrich Pacific Corp.

A large rental housing project is being planned for an area along Highway 97 between Kelowna's downtown and Capri urban centres.

Plans submitted to the city's planning department show a development which consolidates six single-family lots, four along the highway, and two a block over on Saucier Avenue.

The six-storey apartment would stretch onto both streets, with parking access off Saucier.

In order to accommodate the development, the properties would have to rezoned from dwelling housing to high rise apartment housing.

The proposal before planning staff calls for a six-storey apartment with a total 168 rental apartment units.

It also calls for 194 vehicle parking stalls and 156 bicycle parking spaces.

The proposed development, on the south side of the highway between Richter and Ethel streets, needs to make its way through various internal reviews before landing at the council table, likely later this year.