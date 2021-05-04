Company co-developing former RCMP detachment site unveil some details on the project

Photo: Wexford Developments

The co-founder of a Calgary company helping to develop the former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue has provided some insight into the residential tower planned for the site.

Kendal Harazny took to Twitter Monday with a "sneak peak of our upcoming rental project in Downtown Kelowna. Unobstructed 270 degree lake views."

Harazny's company, Wexford Developments is listed as developers of the site alongside Kelowna-based Rise Commercial Developments.

The two companies are also working on The Shore on Lakeshore in the Lower Mission.

According to the company's website, the development will include more than 300 rental units above 15,000 square feet of ground-level retail and 20,000 square feet of office space on the second floor.

It doesn't indicate the proposed height of the building.

"Located in the booming downtown civic precinct, this new mixed-use development will include a civic plaza, pedestrian oriented art walk, and 6,000 square feet of community amenity space," the development description states.

"The art walk will be lined with high-end retail and restaurants. The second floor is home to 20,000 square feet of office and the residential tower will provide beautiful rental homes with expansive views of the Okanagan Lake and mountains."

The city and Rise Commercial Developments agreed on a 99-year lease for the property earlier this year.

Under terms of the lease, the city will be paid $7 million over the first 80 years of the lease, and fair market value for the final 19 years.

The city will use $4.3 million of the initial payment to construct 6,000 square feet of community amenity space, an extension of the Artwalk and a Civic Plaza.

A local group slammed the agreement, saying the city was giving away the property.