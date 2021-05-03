UBCO math professor Dr. Wayne Broughton looks to fill vacant school board seat

Photo: Contributed

Dr. Wayne Broughton wants to go from the classroom to the boardroom.

Broughton has declared his intention to run for the vacant board seat in School District 23.

A byelection is being held June 26 to fill the seat previously held by the late Rolli Cacchioni.

“Rolli was an incredibly well-liked and well-respected leader in our community and a passionate educator and role model. These are incredibly big shoes to fill,” says Broughton.

“I am humbled and inspired by his life of service, and hope to serve our community with the same spirit and commitment.”

Broughton says his academic and professional and academic experience have prepared him to take on the challenge of being a school trustee.

As well as being a professor at UBCO and Okanagan College for 25 years, Broughton also presently serves on the Parent Advisory Council at KSS as the joint representative to the Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council.

“I believe that it is the role of school trustee to work with the board of education, and to support school staff, to make sure our children have enough safe and accessible classroom space, and that all students feel included and represented at school and have real opportunities to pursue their dreams after they graduate, regardless of who they are.“