Boyd Autobody and Glass focus on car raffle after Father's Day car show and car cruise are cancelled

Photo: Boyd Autobody and Glass

Boyd Autobody and Glass hope the community will embrace its charity car raffle the same way it has the Father's Day Car Show.

A highlight of spring in City Park for more than 20 years, the car show was cancelled a year ago due to health restrictions around gatherings due to COVID-19.

With restrictions still in place early this year, the focus shifted to a car cruise that would have been livestreamed to provide a safe viewing experience.

Unfortunately, the company announced Monday both events will not take place as planned.

Instead, Boyd are putting their energy into a car raffle in an effort to raise money for the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

The grand prize is a 2010 Chevy Camero 2LT, a "modern-day muscle car."

Boyd Autobody & Glass donated this year’s prize car, with additional customization provided by Elite Auto Centre, Andre’s Electronics Experts, Budget Brake and Muffler, Sign Craft, CIC OK Tire, Lordco Auto Parts and PPG.

“While the car show has always provided a great family outing for Father’s Day, we understand that now

is not the time to be doing anything that encourages people to travel or gather,” says Boyd Autobody and Glass GM Methal Abougoush.

“We will be back next year bigger and better than ever. But in the meantime, we are glad we can still support the CAC and help make a difference for the kids who need their help.”

Over the last two years, more than $85,000 has been raised for the Child Advocacy Centre.

Tickets are $25 each or five for $100.

Click here to purchase tickets and here to learn more about the CAC.