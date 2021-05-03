Kelowna's two-bedroom average rental price average tops $2,000

Photo: Contributed

The average price of a two-bedroom unit in the Central Okanagan on Castanet’s rental listings topped the $2,000 mark in April.

It’s the first time since Castanet started tracking rental statistics in 2012 that the two-bedroom price went above the $2,000 mark.

The average cost for two bedrooms last month was a record $2,086, which was a $262 jump from March. The Central Okanagan housing market is hotter than a pistol these days, and it’s clearly the same when it comes to rentals.

The one-bedroom cost in April was an average of $1,375, which was the highest mark of 2021 but not a record. That belonged to December 2020, when one-bedroom units went for an average of $1,412.

Castanet’s April figures were based on 30 one-bedroom and 62 two-bedroom listings.