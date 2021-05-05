Southeast Kelowna group creates petition opposing 'targeted grazing'

Photo: pixabay

A Southeast Kelowna community group has started a petition in opposition to cattle-based wildfire mitigation project at the Field Road trails.

The petition is calling on the City of Kelowna and provincial government to cancel the "targeted grazing pilot project" on the Crown land above Field Road and Gallagher’s Canyon in southeast Kelowna.

The petition wraps up on May 10 and has garnered 700 out of a stated goal of 1,000 signatures.

The wildfire-mitigation project is well underway in the area with tree dropping and removal, and brush/slash mitigation happening now, fencing is expected to start this summer as well.

The president of the Friends of the South Slopes, Daphne Richard says she understands the purpose of the project, but does not want to see the area fenced for cattle grazing.

“We just really believe it’s not the right site. They are proposing to install permanent fencing around the area, partially barbed wire, and cattle guards and gates.”

Richard says the area connects KLO Regional Park with Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park and is well used by people who live in the area and others who travel to use the trail system. "We are concerned about access. FOSS is always concerned about access to the land and the trails.”

For their part, the City of Kelowna says any gates added would not impact trail access.

Andrew Hunsberger, urban forestry supervisor with the City of Kelowna, says the project is moving forward despite the pushback.

"We will not be using barbed wire fencing and any gates installed will be spring-loaded and removable when the cows aren't there."

Initially, the plan was to have cattle grazing this year, but that has been delayed until June 2022.

Friends of the South Slopes want to ensure their voice is heard.

"We're concerned about environmental impacts on the land, access, and cattle getting past any gates and into residential neighbourhoods," Richard says.

Hunsberger says the pilot project isn't costing the city anything as it is funded by the provincial government.

"Community safety is our number one concern. We need solutions to minimize the impact of wildfires in the Valley. If you look at the vast areas of Myra Bellevue Provincial that burned in 2003, the regeneration is minimal," he explained. "That fire burned so hot that there wasn’t a sufficient seed bank our living trees remaining to quickly renew itself."

Richard says the Crown lots and a city-owned utility property that hosts the trails have been "discovered" during the pandemic and the area — known as KLO Creek Myra Recreation Area — is very well used by hikers, runners, bikers, horseback riders, and dog-walkers.

The group is pushing to have the city's utility property rezoned as a park, envisioning it as an extension of KLO Creek Regional Park and anticipating that one day the adjoining Crown land could become part of the park as well.

Hunsberger, meanwhile, feels like there has been proper communication, including an open house in 2019, "this group seems to simply not want this pilot project in their backyard."