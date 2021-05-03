Man arrested after being caught behind wheel of stolen truck

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Kelowna RCMP is announcing the arrest of a man allegedly caught behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

The detachment’s "target team" spotted a man well-known to police on April 28 driving a white 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck. Investigators determined the licence plate on the white truck had been stolen out of Kelowna while the white truck itself was reported stolen out of Vernon.

Police tailed the suspect to the 1600 block of Dilworth Drive in Kelowna, where the man exited the vehicle and was arrested without incident, according to a news release.

“A search of the vehicle located a set of vehicle keys,” states Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team. “The keys in the stolen truck lead investigators to the successful recovery of a 2018 Toyota Tacoma reported as stolen from a Kelowna residence earlier that day. The police would like to remind the public to always secure their vehicles and remove any belongings, including your vehicle keys, to prevent theft and other crimes.”

Christopher Brazeau, 40, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, beach of probation, breach of undertaking and driving while prohibited.

He remains in custody.