Okanagan woman's nostalgia sparked by Castanet Apparel

Madison Erhardt

Back in 1981, 16-year-old Shelly Fresen, (now Vanderburg) was a staff member at Wild ’n Wet.

The Wild ’n Wet waterslides were located in West Kelowna and operated from 1981 to 1998.

And even though Shelly was only there for one year, the park left a lasting impression.

“It was a great opportunity to start working and to learn some new skills and just have fun on the west side. And there wasn’t a lot of opportunities for students, so it was a great bonus.”

Shelly worked in the concession stand. “So I learned skills. I even cooked the food, and served the food and took the orders. It was just a great first experience.”

Shelly says those memories from 40 years ago flooded back when she picked up her Wild 'n Wet t-shirt from Castanet. “I did remember that I had that photo because, we didn't take a lot of photos back then, so those are precious."

Castanet Apparel launched at the beginning of April with that very goal in mind celebrating all that was and is in Kelowna.

“We wanted to celebrate the Okanagan, it's history. The past, present and future with our designs," said Castanet creative director Robin Jones.

Castanet Apparel has created 13 shirt designs with most being nods to Kelowna’s cool past. Others celebrate what it has become today: one of Canada’s most desired places to live.

Jones says seeing the t-shirts worn around the city has been surreal.

“It has been really neat. I grew up here as well and it has been kind of a trip for me to relive some of these old brands and the places I use to go to growing up. It’s exciting to see. the community seems to be equally excited about the whole concept."

Since the launch, Castanet has been flooded with a number of t-shirt design requests.

“I've probably got another 10 to 12 designs that should see the light of day in the next two to three weeks. We are expanding to some different brands from Penticton, Kamloops and Vernon as well to celebrate those areas."

The shirts are locally sourced and printed at Kelowna’s BC Sportswear.

Customers can save money on shipping by simply popping by the Castanet Kelowna office on Lawrence Avenue to pick up their orders once they are ready.