Kelowna Hells Angels associate pleads guilty to aggravated assault

Photo: CTV News file photo

A known associate of the Hells Angels has admitted to a serious assault downtown Kelowna.

Colin Michael Bayley, 32, entered a guilty plea to a single count of aggravated assault on Monday, which was initially scheduled to be the start of a trial on the matter.

Bayley admitted in court to carrying out the attack on another man on May 6, 2019.

Details of the incident were not revealed during Monday’s brief appearance, but when RCMP announced his arrest they said the assault happened at an “establishment” in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue. The 41-year-old victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.

He was arrested during a traffic stop less than two weeks after the assault and on the same day police executed a search warrant on the Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse. RCMP at the time called Bayley a “known prospect of an outlaw motorcycle gang."

Bayley had just completed a 12-month probation period for a prior assault when he was arrested in May 2019.

Bayley will return to court on May 10 to fix a date for sentencing. He is currently out on bail.