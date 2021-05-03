173393
Clinic sees long lines hours before pop-up vaccine clinic opens

The Lakeside Medicine Centre says they were non-stop busy Sunday during their pop-up vaccination clinic.

The clinic was set to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but made adjustments when a line started forming outside the clinic at 5 a.m.

"Due to the high demand we got started closer to 8 a.m. to try and help move patients through the line. Our last patient was vaccinated around 1:30 p.m," said pharmacist Graham Foster.

Those who were born in 1991 or earlier had the opportunity to get the shot.

Foster says all doses were the AstraZeneca vaccine.

