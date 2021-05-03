Man arrested after woman allegedly held captive in Kelowna

Photo: Brian Anderson

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed one man is in custody following Sunday's dramatic police response centred around a home at 330 Prior Road in Rutland.

Police say they were called just before 9 a.m. for a report of a woman allegedly being held against her will in the Kelowna area.

Officers coordinated a rapid response with numerous uniformed and plain clothes officers in addition to tactically trained RCMP members.

“With the safety of all those involved including neighbours, responding officers and the reported victim, the incident prompted the temporary closure of roadways in the immediate area and a temporary hold and secure of nearby residences,” said RCMP Const. Solana Paré.

“The unfolding events concluded just after 3:00 p.m. when police located the male suspect and female victim in a black pickup truck near Highway 97 N and Adams Road where the man was taken into custody.”

The Kelowna RCMP says the public's corporation, especially those impacted by the tactical police operation was greatly appreciated.

"RCMP continued to secure the residence as investigators work to obtain a search warrant for the home. Due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, no further information is being released at this time," Paré added.