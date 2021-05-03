Bike stolen days before child's birthday

Photo: Facebook

Kelowna resident Justin Kuzyk woke up Friday morning to find his son's bike was stolen.

Kuzyk says the bike was gifted to his son from his grandparents just a few days before his 8th birthday.

"To be honest it sucks. Bikes are expensive. I'm hoping it gets found," he said.

Kuzyk says the BMX bike was out in his backyard along Bach Road in Rutland when it was taken.

The bike has four orange markings and is medium-sized.

"The good news is we both have matching bikes so I gave him mine," the dad said.

Anyone with information on the bike is asked to reach out to Kuzyk on social media.