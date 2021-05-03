Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hosting annual 'Shred Event'

Photo: Unsplash

If you have personal documents lying around your home, you might be able to get rid of them and help a good cause at the same time.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Society is holding its annual fundraising “Shred Event” on Saturday, May 15, in the Regional District of Central Okanagan building parking lot. It is located at 1450 KLO Rd.

For a minimum donation of $5, the Crime Stoppers Society will shred your personal documents so they don’t end up in the hands of scammers.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and all proceeds will go to fund the activities of the Crime Stoppers program.