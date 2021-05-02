Police removed two adults and a child from a Rutland home Sunday

Photo: Alanna Kasper The RCMP ERT is on scene at the police incident in Rutland on Sunday.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

Two adults and a small child have reportedly left a home that's been the target of dozens of RCMP officers Sunday, but it's unclear if the police incident remains active.

Since about 10 a.m., police have blocked off Prior Road North and Mugford Road in Rutland, and they've focused their attention on a single home on Prior.

At about 1 p.m., a witness on scene said two adults and a baby were escorted from the home.

"A lot of [officers] went in to bring them out," Todd Devries said.

"There's still some people in the house right now, they're letting off the sirens and everything just to try and get them out of the house."

While the RCMP Emergency Response Team arrived at the scene earlier Sunday, Devries says they began leaving the area at about 1:40 p.m.

It's still unclear what led to the serious police incident. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for details.

Devries says he heard officers telling neighbours of the house in question to stay in their basements.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team has arrived on scene at the police incident in Rutland Sunday.

While the nature of the incident remains unclear, the police presence at the corner of Prior Road North and Mugford Road has grown substantially over the last two hours.

Todd Devries says there are now at least a dozen police vehicles in the area, along with several ERT vehicles. He says the police appear to be focused on a house on Prior Road North, and sometime before noon, he heard officers shout "get down, get down."

The ERT is made up of specially trained officers who "use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations."

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Police officers have their guns drawn outside of a Rutland home Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., police closed off the corner of Prior Road North and Mugford Road, and officers have now been on scene for about 45 minutes.

A witness at the scene says the officers appear to be focused on a house on Prior Road North, and a spike strip has been laid down across the residential street.

“They're just all standing on the corner with their rifles drawn,” said Alanna Kasper.

At this time, it's not clear what has brought police to the area. Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.