Police have guns drawn, spike strip laid down, in Rutland Sunday

Photo: Alanna Kasper The RCMP ERT has arrived at the police incident in Rutland Sunday.

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team has arrived on scene at the police incident in Rutland Sunday.

While the nature of the incident remains unclear, the police presence at the corner of Prior Road North and Mugford Road has grown substantially over the last two hours.

Todd Devries says there are now at least a dozen police vehicles in the area, along with several ERT vehicles. He says the police appear to be focused on a house on Prior Road North, and sometime before noon, he heard officers shout "get down, get down."

The ERT is made up of specially trained officers who "use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations."

ORIGINAL: 11 a.m.

Police officers have their guns drawn outside of a Rutland home Sunday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., police closed off the corner of Prior Road North and Mugford Road, and officers have now been on scene for about 45 minutes.

A witness at the scene says the officers appear to be focused on a house on Prior Road North, and a spike strip has been laid down across the residential street.

“They're just all standing on the corner with their rifles drawn,” said Alanna Kasper.

At this time, it's not clear what has brought police to the area. Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.