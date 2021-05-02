Four more recent flights into Kelowna carried COVID-positive passenger

Photo: WestJet

Four more recent flights into Kelowna carried COVID-infected passengers.

Updated data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows flights into Kelowna on April 21, 22 and 24 all carried a passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of the flights were from Calgary. Currently, Alberta has an active COVID-19 case rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 people, more than three times the rate in B.C.

The impacted flights are as follows:

April 21: WestJet 3387, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 6-12

April 21: WestJet 3375, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 1-5

April 22: WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna, Rows 1-11

April 24: Air Canada/Jazz 8414, Vancouver to Kelowna, Rows 6-12

Anyone who was on the impacted flights should monitor for symptoms for 14 days. There are currently 48 flights into and out of B.C. with a COVID-19 exposure that fall in that 14-day timeline. The full list of exposures can be found here.

This year, 51 flights in and out of Kelowna have carried a COVID-positive passenger. In all of 2020, 61 Kelowna flights had a passenger with COVID-19.