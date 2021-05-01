As the rest of B.C. sees numbers fall, cases in the Okanagan rose

Photo: BC CDC New COVID-19 cases by health service delivery area, identified between April 23 and 29

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall across most of British Columbia, but new data shows that cases are actually trending in the wrong direction in the Okanagan.

New geographic data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control Friday shows 351 new cases of the virus were identified in the Okanagan between April 23 and 29, up by 30 from the week before.

But the Okanagan was one of just two health service delivery areas in the province where weekly cases rose last week. The other was the Central Vancouver Island, where cases rose slightly to 74.

But every other region in the province saw weekly cases drop compared to the week prior, and total provincewide cases dropped to 5,742, down from 6,734 the week before.

The rise in cases in the Okanagan comes after cases began to trend downward the week before. After recording an all-time high of 414 new cases between April 9 and 15, cases dropped to 321 the next week.

The Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region remained relatively stable last week, recording 94 new cases, down from 96 the week before, while the Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay regions recorded 34 and 67 new cases respectively.

As of Friday, there were 644 active cases across the entire Interior region. Thirty-five people remain hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 of whom are in ICU.

Cases in the Lower Mainland remain highest in the province, but all regions there saw decreasing case counts.

Even the Fraser South region, where cases reached an all-time high of 2,409 two week ago, saw weekly cases drop to 2,211. This is the first time cases in the region have trended downwards since early February.