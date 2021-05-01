Victoria man unable to get full refund from Kelowna Airbnb host following travel restrictions

Photo: CTV News Casey Edmunds was unable to get a full refund for a Kelowna Airbnb he's been forced to cancel.

A Victoria man has been unable to get a full refund from a Kelowna Airbnb host after the provincial travel restrictions made his vacation illegal.

Casey Edmunds and his partner had booked a flight and Airbnb for a trip to Kelowna for his birthday, but their plans changed after the province announced a ban on non-essential travel between the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the Interior/Northern Health region.

CTV News reports that Edmunds was able to to get a full refund from Pacific Airlines, but his Airbnb host said he would only be given a 50 per cent refund.

"In the meantime, I connected with Airbnb to see if they could support my case and the fact that this was not a change of plans on my end, it was a provincial travel ban," Edmunds said, but the company said they would not make any exceptions to the host cancellation policy.

Airbnb said Edmunds could reschedule his stay instead, but he says he now doesn't feel comfortable staying at the host's place.

The host told Edmunds the blame should be placed on the B.C. government.

"Your frustration and mine should be redirected to the government for imposing these regulations that don't consider small businesses and the rights to move freely," the Airbnb host told Edmunds.

When asked about the situation, B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said Friday that the Airbnb host “needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror.”

"For the next five weeks, when someone's cancelling a booking, they (should) get a full refund because then they're going to come back," he said. "What they've done now is lost a customer, and an awful lot of others."

Prior to the ban, the government had been advising against non-essential travel for many months.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island